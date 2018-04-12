Building a gingerbread house

More
Mrs. Fields' Taylor Ruotsala stops by to teach the gang how to put together a delicious gingerbread house just in time for National Cookie Day!
2:59 | 12/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Building a gingerbread house

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59593654,"title":"Building a gingerbread house","duration":"2:59","description":"Mrs. Fields' Taylor Ruotsala stops by to teach the gang how to put together a delicious gingerbread house just in time for National Cookie Day!","url":"/WNN/video/building-gingerbread-house-59593654","section":"WNN","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.