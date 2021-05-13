Business booming for sneaker reseller

More
An 18-year-old racked up $1 million in sales during the pandemic. ABC News' Will Ganss reports.
2:14 | 05/13/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Business booming for sneaker reseller

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:14","description":"An 18-year-old racked up $1 million in sales during the pandemic. ABC News' Will Ganss reports. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNN","id":"77662786","title":"Business booming for sneaker reseller","url":"/WNN/video/business-booming-sneaker-reseller-77662786"}