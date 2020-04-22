Transcript for Businesses adapting to pandemic restrictions

Turns out now might be the time to pull a Danny Duca. Man. And beat your blues as a drive in movie theater it was like Florida policy Netflix. You're quarantine blues that is restaurants around the country converting from dine agents to drive aims to keep revenue up. And customers apart like the Butler house in spring taxes this is a way to get out and you know comply with the regulations customers texting food and drink orders to servers keeping contact to a minimum nomad coffee company in Virginia adding to drive an element as well and other spots around the country singing the same tune. It's just one of many ways restaurants are reinventing themselves these days many like BB stroll in Miami turning into markets. Selling their meats produce eggs and more. Restaurants in Virginia each opening a drive through market of their own this brewery turning into a beer and Jane drive through and this bar Ree branding as a liquor store offering bottles in cocktail kits for pickup or delivery sharing their new logo on line joking. Feeling cute. Will probably be legally required to delete later meanwhile back in spring Texas the Butler house is planning to show new movies every night of the week at their drive and and the owner serving up a bit of hope with his reinvented restaurant business. The opposite of here is paid just have faith. Together we're there we're coming back and were brought gonna come back. When the Butler house does fully reopen the owners say the drive in its staying which I think means that we have. Our road tripping and having agrees saying a line ten of the nada. On the mired sounding limelight like his he have a kinda. Really mean that. Yet watch them. Excited OK pat I think I think the key phrase I heard that he's there will as were coming back. We all are coming back coming back strong I'll be locally warmed up when we got that still beyond any amount beyond me.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.