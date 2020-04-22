-
Now Playing: Restaurants get creative to keep doors open, feed health care workers
-
Now Playing: Small businesses left in lurch while bigger companies get bulk of relief cash
-
Now Playing: How Spanx is supporting female-run small businesses during the pandemic
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on Pauli's famous lobster rolls
-
Now Playing: Price of oil goes negative for the first time
-
Now Playing: Outbreaks reported at meat plants in 7 states
-
Now Playing: Retailers, department stores take big hit due to coronavirus
-
Now Playing: 'Deals and Steals' with products from family-owned businesses
-
Now Playing: Pandemic sparks labor crisis
-
Now Playing: Former employee at pork plant shut down due to COVID-19 talks about why she quit
-
Now Playing: Foodservice workers protest over workplace safety, compensation amid COVID-19 crisis
-
Now Playing: Small Business Loan program running out of money for small businesses
-
Now Playing: Demand to reopen parts of country grows louder
-
Now Playing: Gravity Payments employees are making huge sacrifices during coronavirus pandemic
-
Now Playing: One man's 'infuriating' experience filing for unemployment
-
Now Playing: Bill and Melinda Gates join global fight against COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Bill, Melinda Gates on the importance of COVID-19 test
-
Now Playing: Retail sales plummet amid coronavirus pandemic