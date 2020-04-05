Transcript for Businesses adjusting to new normal

This morning from the casino floor. To disguise. To sports a glimpse a what America's return to reality who looked like the NFL with planning to release a full schedule later this week. With the start date of September 10 and with fans reportedly in attendance I think it's important for feel safe Tom Garfinkel is the CEO of the Miami Dolphins. He tells Good Morning America they're already making changes to par rock stadium to make it the gold standard for safety. What we've done significant liberties capacity people. You know senate supports teacher TC that are six feet away from other seats we thought on everything from apartments spaces in aggressively address the security. Keegan steadying capitalists are basically heartless. And now MGM resorts is reportedly pitching a plan to the NBA to finish a season in Las Vegas. According to the New York Times the proposal says 24 courts could be built at the MGM convention centers. And players their families and staff a stay at the resort. Meanwhile on the Vegas strip gambling revenue with some casinos was down 97%. Last month this is what poker tables could look like when they reopen. Gloss on three sides separating players from the dealer on the big screen some theaters showing movies again like this one in Texas. Are now using caution tape to block off roads and in for social distancing. All asking customers about any symptoms they might have. That answered yes we're gonna politely ask you to come back and refund your money at Villa reported this to be the future for some travelers. A full body disinfected box now being used in Hong Kong to fully clean passengers in their clothes on board your next flight all major US airlines have now block some or all middle seats for social distancing. That's prompt a one aircrafts the designer to come up with this idea. A rear facing middle seat with a clear barrier for protection and other rendering shows partitions between all seats. An idea for the future the one change that's already here a new rule requiring passengers to Wear face mask. They'll think are mainly it is what it is and it did Kate says wearing little mass in order to travel in late Soviet. Did you travel solo Lott the ones for the airlines and look too bad excellent but I thought all the talk. I question and it. In the middle seat that it's the.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.