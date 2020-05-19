Transcript for More businesses reopen

More states are lifting restrictions allowing Janzen salons to open even paving the way for sports. But more businesses are now asking governors to clarify the rules here's ABC's Andrea Fiji. This morning major steps to reopen more of America. In Texas gyms in hair salons already operating just days after the states saw its highest one day increase in corona virus cases. Hundreds of them tied to meatpacking plant. It's when we increase testing and hot spots. The number of people tested positive is going to spike and then what we find is that usually within a week or two the flare up is contained. The governor also announcing youth sports can hold practices at the end of the month and summer camps can begin in California the governor relaxing some criteria now allowing 53 out of 58 counties to move into phase two of reopening. Thanks to a drop in hospitalizations. He says pro sports hair salons and churches may be able to open in June. New York's governor also saying his state is ready for sports to restart without sands New York State will help those major sports franchises. To do just that. Despite a recent cases of the virus on the rise in ten states plans to reopen are still in place. Massachusetts becoming the 49 state to start to reopen Connecticut to follow tomorrow. Spreading the virus is a big concern after scenes like this at bars and restaurants even on hiking trails pat you only dining has opened in Ohio. But multiple restaurants received citations after owners admit social distancing was hard to control. The customer will be able because the sun hit him and his golf like beef from other people. Felt beach strip resort thought he would be awarded. As more factories reopened not everyone is happy about returning to work. More than 130000. Auto workers back on the job in Michigan for the first time in eight weeks. Workers now getting screened with temperature checks wearing masks gloves and protective eyewear. Like his reps I think this is a minor one a bullet taken. Put food on the table. And more colleges and universities are announcing their plans some agreeing with the University of South Carolina. Which plans to start school early with on campus classes until Thanksgiving. Before transition to remote learning in case of a second wave of corona virus. The president held a phone call with the nation's governors on Monday in which he told them he wanted them to make their own decisions on when to reopen but also said. He'll step then if he disagrees. Can at the Mona Andrea thank you.

