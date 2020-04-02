Transcript for Butterfly activists found dead

We turn out of questions surrounding the deaths of two people what links to a famous butterfly sanctuary both men were fighting to protect butterflies. That migrate to Mexico. Their deaths are fueling fears that activists are now being targeted. This morning a mystery surrounds the death of two men who dedicated their lives to one of nature's biggest phenomenon. The two activists worked app the world famous Arnold editorial reserves in Mexico. We're each winter millions of monarch butterflies migrate to the mountains west of Mexico City sometimes. Toppling thousands of miles that come here from as far away as Winnipeg. Canada they weigh in less than an aunt's ABC news was given extraordinary access to the reserve in 2018. When Nightline reported on the massive decline in the number of my greeting butterflies. Down 95%. Since the 1990. Experts blamed climate change an uptick in hurricanes and also. Illegal logging. Which conservationists have been fighting to stop. Us the first victim America amends the manager of the century was found dead after police say he was beaten and thrown down a well. Stanley says he had recently received threats warning him to adopt the campaign against illegal logging. The second victim a tour guide at the reserve with found dead d.s leader at that very top of the sanctuary. No arrests have been reported that authorities have not confirmed whether they debts are connected.

