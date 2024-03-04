Caitlin Clark’s historic impact

The Iowa star has become the top scorer in college basketball history, shattering a record that had stood for 54 years. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt reports on how Clark is changing college hoops.

March 4, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live