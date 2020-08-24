Transcript for California fire disaster death toll rises

Back now with the fire emergency in California the death toll rising overnight as conditions take a turn for the worse. And today hundreds of National Guard soldiers will begin training. So they can help on the front lines. This morning new fire dangers in California. For the second round of lightning storms moving through the state. We have a really high chance of thunderstorms. Where they're going to hit exactly where and and how much lightning there can gonna produce. We can I have to wait and see what more than enough. An acre is already on fire and dangerously limited resources. The firefighters are bracing for catastrophic consequences. Each and every county has now on high alert. Thank you to big storm that's coming into the count full personnel because they're all committed on other incidents. It comes after a weekend of intense conditions with two of the biggest fires in the state now burning more than 300000. Acres each. This was a scene from inside one of those incredible fires. Trees exploding in flames as flurries of embers and smoke Megan and possible to see what's ahead and we pulled. And there is a 200 foot tree with the 75 could play morning. Some of the State's ancient redwoods no further resistance to flames even falling victim. The danger for firefighters high waited in this incredible video of crews getting airlifted to safety. Flames only 75 yards away. But on Sunday new relief as helicopters got back in the air after heavy smoke and air support grounded. Our fears here drugs. We're not affected because we can't. Identified targets but overnight devastating news at the Santa Cruz area after officials announced the seventh sat in the fires. Another concern small fires may burn for days before they're detected.

