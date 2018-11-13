Transcript for California fires now deadliest in state history

We begin with the breaking news overnight the wildfire disaster in California. That is now the deadliest in the State's history at least 44 people have been killed 42 of them. Have died in the historic fire north of Sacramento. President trump has now approved a federal disaster declaration for three counties in that state. More heavy winds are expected this morning as we hear more remarkable stories of survival and heroism. The terror the U. The destruction. An Iowa Obama asked the fire was below last and on either sides I mean we we were totally surrounded. The devastation. Everybody. Overnight the wildfires raging in California becoming the deadliest in state history. There already the most destructive in the north the death told for so called campfire now jumping to at least 42 with hundreds missing. In the south. We're on highway 118 here in the semi valley and just look at all of the smoke here and authorities are trying to put this fire out. Right yeah. More than 5000 firefighters struggling to control multiple blazes. There's been a flare up right here more heavy winds gusting to seventy miles an hour and Tinder box conditions. You. Aims at spreading crucifixion. Within the last hour we had two brand new start send. Obviously just hits home on the fact that we are still in significant fire weather. And the existing fire is not our only concern of the quarter million people forced out of their homes thousands were overturned two nothing but in the midst of the chaos would. Like pop I thought it was trees poppy just these big pots and and then things are hitting my car and I'm just like an abnormally tanks exploding and all Iran just that. The giant explosion. News stories of people risking their lives to save strangers we got all the patients out. Of the hospital is headed down the road this nurse battling through flames to save patients his struck surrounded by flames as he drove away. It was just constant explosions and cars are trying to go around and decided bursting into flames and people are. Getting how out of their burning cars and running down the middle of the road. A garbage truck driver saving and 93 year old woman. Or. There are even Lady Gaga seen here in this teams each video trying to lift spirits at a Red Cross shelter this is an emergency. But you're not yeah. For both major fires were about 30% contained overnight officials are looking at the possibility that an electrical malfunction could have sparked the fire in paradise.

