Transcript for California fires raging

Now to the wildfire emergency California dozens of homes or Los Angeles have been destroyed as high winds and dry conditions fuel flames across the state. And overnight another fire spread in northern Los Angeles where trucks were burning at a Frito-Lay warehouse in Sylmar. Threatening homes in jumping across the five freeway. Overnight homes engulfed in flames. The fire tears through this California neighborhood destroying more than seventy mobile homes east of Los Angeles students at a nearby school were forced to shelter in place then rushed to another school out of harm's way. The cause of the fire scene in the store roll video was a garbage truck scene with smoke pouring out of it my understanding is a trash truck. They had a fresh load that caught on fire. The trash load was dumped. Up to the side of the road ignited vegetation. And then obviously the fire spread from there these fires are exactly with so many feared with heavy winds and dry conditions creating an extreme fire threat utility companies took preemptive action cutting off electricity to hundreds of thousands of customers across California trying to avoid a repeat of past disasters like the daily campfire last year which was sparked by downed power lines in the Bay Area some communities have now been given the all clear media after days in the dark their power could be back on soon but the threat remains high in many other areas fire forced people in one neighborhood to evacuate even though their power have been shut off hours earlier. My daughter Kim running in our beds and streaming. The hills on fire. No word on the cause of that fire this morning the governor is taking aim at the State's largest power company PG AB. They chose not to modernize. Their grit. Over the course of many many years it led to their own demise it led to bankruptcy what's happened is unacceptable. And it's happened because of neglect. This can't be respectfully the new normal. PG and e.'s CEO is apologizing emitting the company was not adequate prepared for the mashed shut offs this week. So we faced a choice here between hardship on every one or safety week. And we chose safety and this is not how we want to run our business we're actually in the business of providing power not taking power away. Before all power can be restored PG and he says 25000. Miles apparel lines need to be inspected.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.