Transcript for California’s new bid to reopen schools

This morning a new step toward getting millions of kids back in the classroom California setting aside two billion dollars an extra funding for schools in the state. If they return to M person learning by march 31 the agreement does not require schools to return to in person learning instead only providing an incentive. Providing real resources. Do it. Of the six million students who attend public school in California. A tracking site finds only 11% are currently attending in person crosses. A sticking point with unions before reopening its weather all teachers should be vaccinated first. This vaccination sites specifically for educators is now open at soup rice stadium home of the Los Angeles rams. It's a very important player because. Getting the shot means that I may not end up in the hospital or learn. But many teachers are reluctant to step into a classroom including Hector Perez were Mon. Who's waiting for his second vaccine dose vaccines is there. Be one of them having access to it but we also want to make sure that LA county's out of the purple tear and also thirdly mitigation factors. At this queens at the physical schools at Texas at this and seeing. Such as ventilation systems and now a Keller. Re teachers' union president is being called a hipper crowd. After this video surfaced claiming to show Matt Meyer dropping off his two year old daughter at private school for in person learning. Even though Meyer has claimed it's unsafe to open schools. Nineteen. This morning Meyer tells the Mercury news there are no public options for kids his daughters aged. Adding there are major differences and running a small preschool and a 101000 student public school district. Across the country teachers in New Jersey will be eligible for vaccinations and two weeks the governor expects all schools to be in person by fall. Assuming things go the direction they're going that we will be in person for a school. In September. And I will be very surprised to disappointed if we're not. Meanwhile a new warning from doctors Covert infections in the US are now on the rise. Up 2% last week after six weeks of declines. The with the prevalence of these more transmissible variance I think we can expect probably a larger be cited and factions for now until we reach herd immunity. And then yeah on top of that there's a lot of states that are listening restrictions and when more people are gathering you're gonna have more infections and says little too early to let our guard down. The rising cases and deaths comes as more states ease restrictions and also as more people travel. The TSA screened more than a million people at airports in the last three Fridays.

