Transcript for Cameo breakup announcements

I'm sorry we have to break up please digit date Jeddah my apartment it's got Il which may. Breakup cameo as a new trend on the celebrity shout out app in which users are paying stars to announce a break up to their significant others. Let's talk. True. The law. Bruce buffer he's used to announcing US. Delivering an. Only eight. Low cameo talent raking in the bucks to announce a break up or in extreme cases a divorce if you guys they're bats for another I thought let's fast. It is within minutes be after thirteen years the trend tracing its reads in this video of Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath. Which went viral what she wants three friends right now brown. The want this is these little typical. But you wish you nothing but the best. All the love in the world. McGrath estimates that he now done more than fifteen break and cameos charging ninety bucks guard custom announcement. This one in song. Mind you. I'm unum. Game. Stephen Glenn has the apps co-founder says it's all in good fun telling the New York Times. I don't think at any type of scale back cameo has a reputation of being a place of hate or for putting people down. Frankly I think if you saw that that needs he talent leaving the platform sure all in good fun. And Angelina. Unless and Angelina she's sick of constantly fighting review. She's decided to fight over numerous. Ouch some more options if you need help dumping your brew Bethany Frankel says and her cameo profile that she's happy to send messages to someone you don't love don't cost 300 bucks Matthew Perry from France's. He's happy to help the divorce announcements and leasing assets still break up at bay for only 250 bucks. No word yet on if Michael Taylor we'll do this. Are you personally. Out of tune out all I need under that price give us your backs break up god deliver the news. Were over what. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.