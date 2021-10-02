Transcript for Castaways rescued by Coast Guard

This morning three Cuban nationals are recovering after being stranded on a remote deserted island for five weeks border blessed. Their but it but yeah they are. They are out the middle of nowhere. Video shows how initially. Food water and or radio were dropped down to them on Monday after a routine patrol spotted large flags in a cross made out of sticks and fabric pinpointing the trios position the married couple and another man were found on and we like T. A small island between Key West and the Bahamas. The rescue crew then return to daily later in better weather to fly than to Key West he actually. Discovered them waving. Next they're. And. The temporary shelter that didn't bill themselves Coast Guard lieutenant Mike Allard was on the aircraft that made the rescue pictures show the shelter of the three had made. With little food and water they reportedly survived offer rafts and conch shells what's very common in the harmless or optional chopped muscle I don't. And it seemed that at least around the area where they were living there were what they were dehydrated and tired but not seriously hurt. But no signs of a raft it's unknown how they got to the island or whether they were trying to flee Cuba. Only speaking Spanish the rescue crew was not able to easily communicate with them but the release. Needed no translation being out and those are Sheldon for a long period of time emotion still definitely conveyed through a smile and a just a murder yes. The three were taken to a Key West hospital no word yet if they'll go back to Cuba or can stay in the U wax.

