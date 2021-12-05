Transcript for CDC under pressure

Turning to the pandemic more states are starting to provide vaccines to children. As young as twelve meanwhile the head of the CDC is under growing pressure after tense moments on Capitol Hill. Republican lawmakers blasted the director of the CDC over the agency's Kobe guidelines that remain in place even as more Americans get vaccinated I always considered the CDC to be the gold standard. I don't anymore senator Susan Collins calling to CDC's guidelines conflicting and confusing so here we have. Unnecessary. Barriers to reopening schools. Exaggerating. The risks of outdoor or transmission and senator bill Cass city joining Collins expressing frustration. This is a blanket. Walk outside and Wear a mask your vaccinated and everybody else is in the room is vaccinated but you're wearing a mask. The criticism coming after the New York Times called help the CDC for claiming there's that 10% risk of Kobe transmission outdoors experts in the report insist that number is closer to 1% the times writer saying the CDC's claim is like saying quote sharks attacked. Fewer than 20000 swimmers a year. Both true and deceiving. Back on Capitol Hill doctor Rochelle Wilensky explained the difficulty of issuing guidelines for the entire country with different regional case rates and she got personal when talking about her kids and summer camp. I've a sixteen year old. Every day every year he comes home from camp and he writes the number of days until he returns to camp the next year this year it got to zero and I told him he wasn't telling. I want our kids back in camp. And we now have 38000. New infections on average per day. Last may eleventh it was 24000. And we sent a lot of kids home and camps were closed. The camp guidance is intended to get our kids to camp and allow them to stay. President Biden has promised to get more aggressive when it comes to offering new guidance for people who are vaccinated. I think this CDC's taking kind of a slow and steady approach to relaxing these guidelines and I think that's appropriate. And in South Carolina the governor has issued a new order allowing parents to decide whether their child wears a mask and school.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.