Transcript for Victoria's Secret scandal

New trouble for Victoria's Secret. More than a hundred models are demanding that the company do more to fight sexual abuse. And harass and it comes as Leslie Wexner the head of Victoria's Secret parent company speaks out about his relationship. With disgrace finance here Jeffrey Epstein. This morning dozens of supermodels are walking the walk in a movement that now has Victoria's Secret under the microscope. More than 100 models in times of supporters. Including supermodel Christie true Linton burns. And former Victoria's Secret Angel south to pros have signed their names to an open letter sent to the lingerie giant CEO. Asking the company to take action to protect its models against sexual misconduct and sign an anti harassment sludge. Model alliance founder Sarah's it says because of the way models are hired and fired at will speaking up could be a major career risks a lot of the time. Our agencies are trying to make the brands happy. We're disposable you know we come in go it makes you that much more vulnerable and at you makes you feel like healing he can this be replaced C don't wanna speak up. The open letter follows allegations of sexual misconduct by several industry photographers. And allegations that Leslie Wexner the had a Victoria's Secret parent company. Knew that finance year Jeffrey Epstein who's accused of exploiting and abusing dozens of minor girls which try to pass himself off as a Victoria's Secret talent scout. Allegedly using his friendship with Wexner to get close to young women. In a letter obtained overnight by ABC news Wexner responded I have spent time reflecting and searching for answers as to how this could've happened. My heart goes out to each person who has suffered unthinkable pain and I pray for their healing. In the face of all of these very serious. Allegations. That we felt that we couldn't just sit silently and not say anything. Victoria's Secret telling ABC news we are always concerned about the welfare of our models and want to continue to have dialogue with the model alliance and others to accomplish meaningful progress in the industry. And meanwhile what's there continues to distance himself from that scene saying that as CNET misappropriated. Vast sums of money from them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.