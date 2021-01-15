Transcript for Celebrating Siegfried

Siegfried fished Fokker born in Germany in 1939. Lived by the bond strut in magic. Anything is possible. How did two today and got plus I think there's three wards that's changed my life. Lies become magic. Matching the tunnel and. Sick trade met Roy Horn on a cruise ship in 1957 where they decided to team up for a show. Siegfried focusing on the magic Roy focusing on exotic animals a decade later date made their debut in Las Vegas. Siegfried and Roy and been the single most successful entertainment attraction. Las Vegas history thirty years and 48 weeks here the capacity business. Siegfried and Roy paving the way for other Vegas spectacles like circus allay and putting white tiger conservation in the spotlight all the Lyle. Something they continued to effort even after the show ended abruptly in 2003. When a tiger drags Roy offstage by the neck Roy died just last year ending a 63 year long partnership. On stage and off for Siegfried and Roy and this morning the world remembers the other half. Of the legendary duo Wayne Newton saying of Siegfried he meant so much to our city and brought such happiness to people all over the world. I was fortunate to have known him since he and Roy first came to Las Vegas and comforted in the knowledge they are now reunited and Donny Osmond tweeting. He was a true gentleman a consummate showman. And a beloved entertainment icon talking to ABC news into what he nineteen sick freed himself reflecting on what his legacy would be. For the use on states. And all and we have the most successful shall into his studio Las Vegas anyway. Sick tree died Wednesday night at his home in Las Vegas from pancreatic cancer. He was 81 years old but leaves behind a truly magical. Lights these guys. That he does well indeed as a very Roy's secret garden and dolphin habitat is still open at the mirage hotel in Las Vegas and it's so funny it takes you back to my childhood because I don't beast that Aussie is all the time living in San Diego and we would see their posters everywhere. It was iconic shell and apparently today just learned they're ABC special that. Easy an adult shell and they decided to make changes that they can make it more family friendly and that his house I remembered at.

