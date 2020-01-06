Transcript for Celebrities giving a voice to the voiceless

Former basketball player Rex Chapman sharing this embrace on Twitter. A protester and a police officer and a moment of hope Chapman one of so many celebrities using their platforms as a place for conversation. Like Oprah and Gayle. I know this is black and white and this was clearly raised when I look at does and anybody with two IC's raced to. But it really should be you me and humanity. Offering advice you take your outrage and use it to work to dis mantle but that constructs. Only in justice. Some channeling that outrage into peaceful protests Arianna grand day to not say John Mendez and cumulative bail Halsey. Stars like beyonce putting out a call to herb 147. Million instant Graham followers. I'm not only speaking to people of color. If you're white black brown anything in between I'm sure you feel hopeless by the racism going on in America right now reminding us that we're in this together. George is all of our family inhumanity. He's our family because he's a fellow Americans that call for unity for family echoed by little Gotti in Miami. Rick got bigger most important what you got what you write. Yellow purple we've got it past them apparently. Rob us our Porsche Williams at Atlanta. I. Not. And David O yellow sharing this video from Minneapolis. With the caption beauty in the midst of brutality sports legends also speaking out Michael Jordan riding. I stand with all those were calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country we've had enough. And Kareem Abdul Jabbar pending an op Ed for the LA times saying racism in America is like dust in the air it seems invisible even if you're choking on it. Until you let the sun game. Then you see it's everywhere as long as we keep shining that light we have a chance of cleaning it wherever it lands. Cream Abdul Jabbar concluding that op Ed saying what I want to see is not. A rush to judgment. But a rush to justice Monad cannon at some levity from Chris Rock over the weekend he hasn't stand up that lets put this as some jobs just can have bad apples some jobs everybody's got to be yet. Like pilots.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.