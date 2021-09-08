Transcript for Celebrities spark bathing debate

The rock is coming clean. Revealing that he shower is three times a day. Thick smell fear the jungle cruise start tweeting that he starts estate with a cold shower takes a warm one after he works out and hot shower when he gets home from work. If you're someone like rock probably exercise is multiple times the day you're sledding war. Your skin bacteria you talked about sweat Bennett's probably had an idea for you to wash out more off dent. The rock saying I'm the opposite of a not watching themselves so lab following a slew of stars revealing. They don't bathe with soap and water every day like Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher on a recent episode of the armchair expert podcast I don't want my body was self everyday I lost my arm pits my crotch daily. And nothing else ever. For people who have more sensitive skin totally reasonable chance to use water. And you want some of that oil to build up on your skin Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard appearing on the view saying that they don't watch their kids every day. Another day waiting for this day and they're reasonably. That's that but Alan she's re letting you know eat clean enough there's a red flag. She's strikes on something that is actually sound I tend to. May be recommended for the in this sniff test this positive just because you're probably playing catcher. And Jake Gyllenhaal revealing and a new interview with Vanity Fair more and more I find dating to be less necessary at times I do you also think that there's a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance. And we naturally clean ourselves. How should we really be taking a shower. Big question you have to know your skin. You're not causing your skin undue harm by not meeting on at. Regular schedule Ahronot daily A says men and to keep all around you don't mind the stain. No you do you yell. You do you if you are going to pull a Dwayne Johnson and showered three times state doctor Chan says. To avoid using harsh soaps like Irish spring that would strip the skin of those natural oils. And it might dry you out so moisturizing during or after the shower is key guys. Mary key I don't care what skin color you are at Al Lowe's and the ankles and knees because actually. I feel like an issue hours after that story gas also my turn it like a thousand degrees like a lot serving from advocate club's fifth fifth. Everything burning what.

