Transcript for Centennial celebration for the 19th Amendment

It was exactly 100 years ago today that a move by the volunteer state for ever change the face of American democracy. He was on this day back in 1920 that Tennessee. Became the last of the required 36 states to ratify the nineteenth amendment giving women the right to vote are and will dances here with more. Good morning you guys yelled 100 years after the nineteenth amendment was ratified women are in the center of the political conversation now even more than ever. Which makes this Centennial celebration more meaningful than ever before. 100 years ago this morning the nineteenth amendment to the US constitution was ratified. The long fight for women's suffrage coming to fruition with these words the right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sacks. Years earlier and 1848 a group of delegates gathered at the Seneca falls convention including Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Lucretia Mott. Publicly declared we hold these truths to be self evident. That all men and women are created equal for the next 72 years suffered just would push free quality going on hunger strikes. Picketing at the White House many getting arrested. Until finally on August 18 1920. Tennessee ratified the nineteenth amendment making federal law. A November 2 of that same year more than eight million women across the country voted in elections for the very first time. This isn't just a Centennial this was going on way before he's in 1920 when the nineteenth amendment was passed. Women have been collectively acting together for 200 years. Now women are at the center of the political conversation. During the last federal election 53% of votes were cast by women seven members of the president's cabinet are women. 127. Members of congress are women and as the Democratic Convention gets under way this morning senator Kabul and Harris makes history. As the first female candidate of color on a major party ticket this year Centennial of the nineteenth amendment. Being remembered all over the country senator Marsha Blackburn publishing a kids book. So is eat out. All. The years. He. It it's just. Yeah. This farm in upstate New York honoring Susan B. Anthony with the corn maze and others are honoring the past by looking toward the future. 100 years ago today dot deciding vote in Tennessee came from a 2040 year old legislator named Harry Byrne. Who shocked his peers by voting I at the last minute why it well. He had just gotten a letter from his mom saying her raw and vote for south rates and don't keep them in doubt you guys. Through my. Who knows bats always see had to send that letter and it was firm but I'll gets aside I was in monumental moment. In American history and of course the fights. For the right to vote continued. Decades later of course well into the voting rights act in 1960 five's up. November 3. Mark your calendar it's still a long way to go.

