Transcript for Two championships in one day!

Just one golf fans thought he'd seen it all. Not even Happy Gilmore build on what if any the the Massachusetts aptly celebrating a weekend golfers can only dream mom. A 7:30 AM tee time for her match play tournament at Salem country club which she won. Before rushing to get asked rocks country club in Gloucester. About half an hour northeast. Jedi playing in another tournament dare Wear despite rain and nasty winds she shot an 84 to pick up. Her second championship trophy of the day. I was just taken one sat at a time a did get ahead of myself. Mary and Joan was paired with Jenny for the final round in Gloucester. Finishing in second place twenties six strokes behind. Her friend she can champ like knowing I've ever seen actually cuts unbelievable it. And she does hit the ball a long way. The folks at bats rocks pushing back the tee time to allowed jedi. To make it in time for the final round. Amazing friends at ladder of wonderful memories and this is one that hopefully one day if I have grandchildren. And I'm and the rocking chair and I'm no longer can play golf I can only. It's very very end says it was impossible not to root for her friend of two decades she's just as good at golf for as she as a person I think that anything is possible if you think and mind to it and if I can encourage any little girl. Look like me or anything. During vague and you can do anything you want. Two championships in one day pretty cool and get this Jennie didn't start gulping until she was thirty years old. She's now when the Salem country club championships twice. And as one bats rocks thirteen times guys gives me hope she started when she was thirty. Ago now she's obviously can't Asian golfer I've had his big smile my face and I heard that I was like. Gar you ankle thing. Backup you can do it unless fog they didn't pick it back.

