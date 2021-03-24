Now Playing: Signs of hope as COVID-19 survivors return home

Now Playing: From the COVID-19 vaccine to a cancer cure

Now Playing: Why are side effects worse after the 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose?

Now Playing: Concerns over AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine data

Now Playing: 5-year-old with life-threatening heart condition gifted a puppy

Now Playing: With rise in anti-Asian American hate crimes, experts warn of mental health impact

Now Playing: Prince William and Kate visit vaccination site at the same spot where they wed

Now Playing: How to get back on track after pandemic weight gain

Now Playing: Spring breakers flood into Miami, fueling COVID-19 concerns

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, March 22, 2021

Now Playing: How the AstraZeneca vaccine measures up

Now Playing: The Breakdown: More than 15,000 unaccompanied minors are in US custody

Now Playing: Trial data shows promising results for AstraZeneca vaccine

Now Playing: AstraZeneca's executive vice president on new vaccine trial data

Now Playing: World Health Organization addresses rise in global COVID-19 cases

Now Playing: How do we determine how long COVID-19 vaccine protection lasts?

Now Playing: How realistic is herd immunity?

Now Playing: Hundreds of people defy Miami Beach curfew orders