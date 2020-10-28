Transcript for Chrissy Teigen’s heartfelt open letter

This morning Christie Teague and opening up following a devastating pregnancy loss earlier this month. Just twenty weeks into her pregnancy after complications and heavy bleeding to Egan says she was about to fully deliver what was supposed to be the fifth member. Of our beautiful family a son. Only to say goodbye moments later. A little boy Chrissie and her husband John Legend had named. Jack there's just no where around it's in others are until super isolate ends in its experience. Jimmy C this is an actual Greek. Isn't real grief the 34 year old who has two young kids Luna and miles explaining her decision to share those heartbreaking hospital photos and social media. Writing I knew I needed to know of this moment for Everett and I absolutely knew I needed to share this story. It's the and that hopes usually when he green we agree something the past. But this is more greetings from me and between mountains and our future. It's a dairy. From process to begin also taking aim at critics who question her decision to share the personal side of her trauma saying quote. I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos. I lived it I chose to do it and more than anything these photos aren't for anyone but the people who need them. And sharing so much earth story. In what reason I got help other women and families going who similar situation she's giving us vocabulary she's giving us insights cheesy powering a lot of men. Cher what that's like she's treating that space for them and that's new it's. One more moment of levity Chris he returned to social media last night sharing a few quick clips. Spending time with her daughter looney guys' hearts go out to them thank you well.

