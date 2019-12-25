Transcript for Christmas around the world

We begin with celebrations taking place around the world across the globe overseas and right here in the US millions of people are attending religious services or waking up to. I'm wrapped presents ABC's Trevor hall joins us with all the sights and sounds of the holiday Trevor good morning. Good morning Kenneth good morning today the halls are officially decked in the celebrations are under way across continents around the world we're seeing old traditions and new has Christmas is here. This morning joy around the world as millions celebrate Christmas thousands of them descending on the West Bank town of Bethlehem the traditional birthplace of Jesus. Celebrating Christmas or some sort of making those who have seen have a desire Rudolph mankind. And put themselves from nine for people. A similar message coming from Pope France's leading a Christmas Eve mass that was mass did that saint Peter's basilica. In for it's a break from tradition this year's fire at notre dom cathedral preventing the Christmas Eve mass there for the first time since the French revolution. The plans are in the works to return a few years down the road. In Australia the yeah. Crowds their opted for the beach and some Christmas sunshine as Christmas. What address at how congress humbled Bobbi. Here at home president trump in the First Lady opting for a southern Baptist service in Florida. While Christmas gifts were sent to hundreds of American troops stationed in Iraq and Syria. An estimated two billion people are celebrating Christmas today including 90% of Americans it in many capacities. Religious or otherwise today Kenneth right Barbara thank you so much.

