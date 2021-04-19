Transcript for Cities brace ahead of closing arguments in Derek Chauvin trial

Closing arguments are expected this morning of the trial of former police officer Derek show been charged in the death of George Floyd. Crowds gathered in Minneapolis this weekend as police and the National Guard made last minute security preparations. Head of a possible verdict. Police say someone fired shots early Sunday and members of the National Guard and other officers demonstrations are being held in several cities to demand police reform. In Raleigh, North Carolina some people threw objects at officers and vandalized buildings. Here in New York police have reportedly been told not to take any unscheduled days off until further notice ABC's I could -- she joins us live from Minneapolis. A look ahead at this morning like good morning. Good morning on it's possible jury deliberation begins after closing arguments this. As the city prepares for more demonstrations. This morning anticipation in the streets of Minneapolis. Crowds gathering of the now infamous corner where George Floyd was pinned to the pavement under show brings me for over nine minutes. Tensions rising. While 2000 National Guard members lined the streets on the eve of closing arguments so far three weeks of testimony from 45 witnesses including George Floyd loved ones. Medical experts and more than a dozen members of law enforcement chauvinist facing three charges second degree unintentional murder third degree murder and second degree manslaughter east pleaded not guilty. That how come that we. Pray for and do your show man is for him to be here promoted liable for killing George floor. The prosecution arguing children's actions killed Floyd when he pinned him down to the ground for nine minutes and 29 seconds. Healthy person subjected. To what mr. Floyd was subjected to would have done. As a result of what he was subjected. The defense claims it was a children's me that ended Floyd's life rather his drug use in and treated her condition. Remember that all the defense has to present is reasonable doubt. They don't have to prove. That it occur to certain went back their own expert in this case says it's uncertain as to what the cause of death is. The city in the nation facing a racial reckon we could consist of protests following the recent police shootings have done to your right and thirteen year old Adam Toledo. From coast to coast preparations for a rest in San Francisco discretionary days off for all officers are canceled the same in New York City. In the nation's capital officers from around the clock twelve hour shifts and here in Minneapolis public schools are moving to remote learning starting Wednesday. A Minnesota lieutenant governor patty planning and releasing a statement ahead of closing arguments. She was commenting on the recent police shootings interstate saying Minnesota is a place. Which is not safe to be black. I think you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.