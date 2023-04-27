Clemency denied for death row inmate supported by Kim Kardashian

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board’s decision follows a review that found some evidence in the case was destroyed or lost. ABC News’ Andrea Fujii reports.

April 27, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live