Transcript for Cloning the family pet

Come embody Beriault your buddies over here Ziggy the yellow lab is like a lot of other political pots lagging tail and kisses for everyone knows and unknowns there though he's David and Elise this year Hart's second job. Just kind of a memory. Collection of him when his ashes here the first lap was morally they had for twelve years but would Ziggy around it's almost like Marley never laughed. Embassy personnel in their claim to say they like it ever the same toys. That's because scientifically speaking there the exact same as like the same technology. That Dolly the sheep was cloned with a long time ago Ziggy is a clone of Marley made possible by a company called via Jan. This year hearts making that decision right after Marley died. Then he wasn't just to dog. They owed their lives to end this was in 2014. And early show was about four months pregnant. The family was on a hike and a leash it was looking for a walking stick side has fairly basic and as far as started grabbing that and I didn't even see that they can tell currently caving Cole was client a rattlesnake poised to strike the mom to beat. Marley scaring it off at the last second. Just really special and acts now with their family growing they were ready to bring Marley back and beyond my expectations. As far as what isn't he would be the practice of cloning pets is still a controversial one. Criticized by animal rights groups and it's long been seen as an option only available to the ultra wealthy. Barbara Streisand making headlines in 2018 when she cloned her late dog Sammy. Two times welcoming these new twins indoor home but now Tim is like this year hearts are able to afford to clone their own beloved canines. This country and any better way to you can do that to have you know we're. You know there years growing up to have a happy new year and. So by agents website lists the cause of cloning that dog as 50000 dollars in the cost of called cloning a cat. As 35000 dollars for the sheer heard Bentley says that's just a small price to pay. To bring pack their beloved. Partly again now a lot of criticism here when it comes to the fact that these family can really is go and adopt that dog shelter results. But. You know and it's not same dogs though with human cloning because of technical Barack isn't married but now lord it. Okay police who are not valid IM SI. And you as a 100% of his shots you don't see. So yeah. Trying to find it may end. Duane your rookie unlocks picked it is already the Maine that I plan and a dog. Well paying anything that threat to bet that.

