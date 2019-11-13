Transcript for CMA Awards preview

We're dying down the medics at tonight's CMA awards let's bring in world dance country music super bad literally counting down I appreciate it we couldn't afford to graphics counting clock so yeah it you annually now. This year's CMA awards is doing something they've never done before in honor of celebrating legendary women in country music. Dolly Parton Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood are hosting this show together. Country music's leading ladies are ready to shine. I'm telling you and stones. Plaque sparked an Internet around tonight in like Dolly Parton Reba McEntire teaming up with Carrie Underwood to host the CMA awards. Women are obviously and very important part of country music always have they and always will be. And for us to celebrate fat and but also look to the future and I am hopefully just walk away for news from tonight thinking like that was off center. At night set to sing the praises of country's fiercest females allowed looked up to Dolly. Watched her have studied her she's a wonderful woman in satin out holly respect Dershowitz will be a great town. A history making opening performance will feature Cary Reba Dolly tenure Tucker Martina McBride and so many more. And that's just the beginning this little ladies singing rainbow connection. We'll take the stage to sing that song once again only she's grown up a day. Casey must grade singing rainbow connection this time with Willie Nelson. Plus Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton team up for dive bar. As for the awards themselves carry under what is the only female nominee up for entertainer of the year. And on a night focused on celebrating women in country merit more is says Kerry has her vote. Needlessly that'd take Allen home. So in the last eighteen years only one woman has been named entertainer of the year at the CMA is Taylor Swift the looking ahead to tonight. Gold derby dot com has Carrie Underwood as the front runner but slightly better odds than Garth Brooks and Keith Urban. And our kids a lot to CMA awards tonight ABC at eight and higher for that hot central.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.