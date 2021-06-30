Transcript for Cobra on the loose in Raleigh neighborhood

Overnight people and Raleigh, North Carolina on alert after learning a potential deadly snake is on the loose they're going to report. Brooklyn. A homeowner snapping this photo of a zebra cobra on a front porch in northwest Raleigh. The snake native to Southern Africa and is highly venomous and made bite at corner. You're dealing with something that's pretty unusual and actually. Scary the cobra can spit venom as far as nine feet the venom can cause blindness tissue damaged or even death. Experts warn the snake is most dangerous to small kids cats and dogs I'm not going to be letting your. A concert. Police were seen searching a home Tuesday a few streets over from where the snake was spotted record show the family living at the home includes a well known rap talent busiest with nearly half a million followers on social media. What apparently posted a photo between the scene type a snake North Carolina is among only a few states in the nation that allows the keeping a venomous snakes as pets. But owners are required to follow certain rules such as having an escape proof caged and alerting police immediately of the snake gets loose. To have something like this that so scary and dangerous Saddam it makes me feel like we need to take care of that situation not let it happen again. Police are asking anyone who sees the cobra not to approach it and immediately call 911.

