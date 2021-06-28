Transcript for Collapsed condo rescue efforts enter fifth day

This morning the painstaking search and rescue operation and the collapsed Condo tower. Is entering its fifth the day we just a few more miracles. Each day workers now digging through mountains of debris were small fires have been breaking out. Not only do we have the debris of the pile itself Natalie that we have the risk. Collapse the risk of getting injured with the debris all of that that's there but we've had to deal like is that we're rain. A T of these really search and rescue specialists also were arriving to help. And ABC news getting an inside look at the tent city but the local urban search and rescue task force one. They've been deployed around the world but now they're working in their own backyard. How long you think you keep going on search and rescue. That's really up to commands. I can tell you that our team is gonna keep going if they tell us stop. The Phil coming as we learn more about the building's history. When he collapsed the Condo was in the middle of the forty year recertification process required of all local buildings at that age and newly released emails from twenty teen. And engineering firm estimated the building needed more than nine million dollars in were payers to six major structural damage to the concrete below the pool deck. Including failed to waterproofing. And this morning the president of that engineering firm tells the Washington Post. Your findings were quote fairly typical he says nothing and that's when he eighteen Serbia quote. Raise the red flag but he tells the post the investigation could uncover a perfect storm of failures. The New York Times reports some engineers say the failure appears to have started near the bottom of the building not the roof where the work had been ongoing. Also being examined work being done nearby. ABC news has learned a member of the Condo association route to the building department in twin in nineteen. Concern to than neighboring construction work was too close. Saying workers were quote digging too close to our property and we have concerns regarding the structure of our building. But a local building officials sent quote there's nothing for me to attack meanwhile this morning growing concern about the sister building standing behind the site. The mayor says they're urging people to evacuate even though they don't qualify for FEMA assistance. And president Biden spoke with the head of FEMA after she visited here he also describes the situation as an unimaginably. Difficult time. For these families want to. They think M.

