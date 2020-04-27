Transcript for College students left in limbo

Many students apply for college or left in limbo this morning wondering what the future will bring they're now just days away from a crucial deadline. This morning with college admissions deadlines looming. Students across the country face uncertain futures went to Jimmy go to college I'm paying her all the facility I know I'm wrestler doesn't work for me. The crown a virus pandemic has already canceled the end of this school year. And now new fears that a second wave of the virus could force freshmen to stay home in the fall as well that means no dorms no dining halls. New classmates. It just seems like. Not didn't compare to what a good college should be. With enrollment decisions do at many schools on May first the uncertainty is driving some students away some saying they're now fed up with online learning we're now bomb obligated to spend. About how hard. As America ages as many as one in six students now say they rather take a so called gap year. To work or travel before they start college colleges are now bracing for a possible 15% decline in fall enrollment. Resulting in an estimated 23 billion dollars in lost revenue. It is an unknown about opening in the wall. Eight at colleges are starting to Egypt's Garrett at the back talking about it yeah I'm whether they be online learning but they may actually not happen all semester. Still some students say even of this fall won't be quite normal pickets do we worth it ideally all bars and restaurants are not it. Now I think brown just hoping that Willie we'll be here hang out with their friends saying September. Some universities like Purdue and brown have already bowed to resume in person crosses in the fall.

