Combative State of the Union

President Joe Biden’s address touched on the economy, taxes and police reform, at times drawing loud jeers from Republicans. ABC News’ Faith Abubey has the GOP’s response.

February 8, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live