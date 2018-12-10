-
Now Playing: Super fans turn out for first day of Comic Con in New York
-
Now Playing: Jamie Lee Curtis on her powerful Comic Con 'Halloween' talk
-
Now Playing: Comic Con attendees find confidence in cosplay
-
Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'First Man' and 'Bad Times at the El Royale'
-
Now Playing: Sissy Spacek says she was 'discombobulated' meeting Robert Redford
-
Now Playing: Busy Philipps opens up about her new memoir
-
Now Playing: Julia Roberts reveals how she explained her fame to her kids
-
Now Playing: All the royal details of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding
-
Now Playing: Kanye West visits the White House for a meeting with Trump
-
Now Playing: Raven-Symone discusses her moment with Janet Jackson and hit show 'Raven's Home'
-
Now Playing: Maggie Gyllenhaal discusses new movie 'The Kindergarten Teacher' and more
-
Now Playing: 'Black-ish' star Marcus Scribner is heading off to college and we feel old
-
Now Playing: Would you let your kids try alcohol? Why LeBron James may let his children drink wine
-
Now Playing: Laurie Hernandez announces she is returning to gymnastics
-
Now Playing: How Montel Williams survived potentially deadly stroke
-
Now Playing: 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Joe Giudice ordered deported to Italy
-
Now Playing: Raven Symone discusses the upcoming musical episode of 'Raven's Home: Remix'
-
Now Playing: Former 'Doctor Who' star David Tennant praises the new doctor, Jodie Whittaker
-
Now Playing: Tony Danza's grandson calls him 'grampy' and we are melting
-
Now Playing: As Spotify turns 10 -- who made the list for top-streamed artists?