Transcript for Concerns over reopening economy too soon

This morning Texas becoming the latest state to announce new plans to reopen out cutting cited three you know Alice like always waiting until benevolent super boy down home and the governor saying barber shops and hair nail salons can reopen Friday. Encouraging businesses to use an appointment only system. In asking employees and customers to Wear face masks the ease restrictions come one week after restaurants reopened and a 25%. Capacity. It's been difficult we'll meet the road visibility I have to shut down all the restaurants. In other why. What does this look general. UC the people is that nobody would in the math. And now frustration is growing among business owners in other states and regions that haven't lifted those restrictions yet. South Florida barber Daniel B Rihanna says he can't stay home anymore he's choosing to T clients while breaking the law. Basically we're just starving. We ought to pay our bills. Our kids. Famine. In Idaho a private high school its re opened for in person classes. But the new school day is anything but typical with shorten class time modified passing periods in assemblies in cafeteria lunches canceled. 30% of the students didn't show up on the first day back. Because were small because we Urquhart school we were it will make those decisions on what's best for families here. Instead out something that blankets the whole state. This morning 38 states have now eased restrictions. But at least nineteen of those states are Steen an upward trajectory in new cases of corona virus. In Colorado one father passed away eight days after being sent home from the hospital. I can't put the blame on the house I can't get the blame on the doctor. Back in just make people aware of like is not okay for hospitals to turn people away. And it's nurse in California has a warning for people not taking the virus seriously. She says a virus claimed the life of her seemingly healthy father in law. You meet yearly rate and the rate edit and Oster. And here's some crucial information while the New York metro area senior rob Cronin I was factions the U infection rate outside New York. Is still on the rise.

