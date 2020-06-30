Transcript for Connecticut man falls down hidden well in home

Now onto ahead and danger beneath an old house in Connecticut part of the floor any bedroom collapsed. Sending a man plunging nearly thirty feet down a well he didn't know existed. When doctor Chris town and his wife agreed to help a friend get settled into her new house they had no idea would move in day would bring us pretty much done with everything as a parent packed a bedroom in the home built in 1843. Doctor town took an unexpected tumble. So I view across when I looked down on the floors giving him. Paul. I don't fall plunging more than twenty feet he found himself weeding and frigid water trapped in uncovered well hit in just beneath the hardwood floor. And I'm thinking. I don't like when we get out of here. Fortunately for him missed talent had seen her husband disappear. And she said. Are you OK my thing. Yeah it she said it I think I'll call my one Y I could not a good idea. Initially she wasn't sure what happened. Telling dispatchers she thought he fell into a basement. Correct. How deep into the water it's over his head he's trying to say. Keep it haven't float. The water was seven feet deep and cold. They quickly lowered a life jacket a life safety rope so the gentleman can stay secured and not go under get anything medically going wrong and they did a wonderful job. I'm saved my life basically a certainty though I would look like down them but I was getting more and more high performance. Amazingly he suffered only minor injuries. Incredible he lived to tell the story the landlord up that home has already hired someone to permanently cover the well.

