Transcript for Controversial execution

Overnight despite protests and pleas for leniency federal inmate Brandon Bernard was put to death. Bernard was convicted for the deadly carjacking and youth ministers Todd and Stacy Bagley in 1999. Two others involved who were under the age of eighteen were tried as juvenile thousand happened released from prison but Bernard who was eight team faced a different fate. It hurts perfect to know that they wanted to execute him I don't believe. That the punishment that they're given him. Meets the crime. Bernard defenders argue he was a low level gang member just following orders and a cases stirred debate over punishing young offenders. Several celebrities came to Bernard defense arguing for life in prison including Kim car dash Ian west. But Thursday the Supreme Court denied his last minute appeal card ashy and responded on Twitter writing. I'm so messed up right now they killed Brandon. He was such a reformer person so hopeful and positive until the end before his death of Bernard directed his final words to his victim's family telling them. I'm sorry he made a similar apology and 26 team. I try not to be better. At it I can't imagine it used. There. And hundreds it. We don't know who read it and over the pain. In response to the execution the Bagley families said. The lives of family and friends were shattered and we all have grieved for 21 years waiting for justice to finally be served. It's rare for federal executions to happen during a presidential transition period this is the first one since the late eighteen hundreds. And four more are planned before president elect Joseph Biden is inaugurated. Biden vows to end federal executions.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.