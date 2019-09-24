Transcript for Controversy over children’s arrests

Well this morning there are new developments after 26 year old kids were arrested at their school in Orlando. The officer who made the arrest has been fired and the police chief said what happened to the children shocked him and made him sick to his stomach. I can only imagine how traumatic this was for everyone involved. The Orlando police chief taking swift action after the controversial arrest of 26 year old children firing B officer involved and apologizing to the children and their families we were all the halt. We could not fathom the idea of a six year old. The input. In the back of a police car last week the two kids a boy and a girl both six were arrested at school their hands bound with zip ties. This grandmother saying she was told her granddaughter was arrested after having a temper tantrum and kicking a staff member. It was a restaurant try to support it ended up at least talk about shots taken at what I got debt they accept it took me. Art school read this trap that like community. We still don't know why the boy was arrested but the officer Dennis turner violated department policy by not getting approval to a rest children under the age of twelve hours before Turner's firing the state attorney confirmed her office would not prosecute the children. Instead dropping the charges and working to clear their records. Children deserve to be disciplined by all means when they're misbehaving but as I said earlier the discipline must not depend on the criminal justice system. I'm so incredible. How quickly that Orlando police department acted. The state attorney came out saying they are going to drop those charges. But this was a shocking case it was all over social media over the weekend that's how a lot of people talking about it. It it. I feel it this is it. It example right there in front of view of what is called the school to prison pipeline right that stems from the criminalizing. Youth. And is based and how they're disciplined at school and for these kids at six years old. To experience having their hands if tied to have a six year old get mugged have a mug shot and be fingerprinted it cannot imagine the impact that will have on those kids. But thankfully so many people did the right thing to. We have worked general and as a guest Curtis mentioned many times and that that police department and pleas of arms across the country we often talk about community policing. This is not helped that case and especially when you have children such a young age. Who are children of color who were little black kids. Who were taken into custody. Handcuffed children fix eight year old and the police chief saying it plainly simply. I was sick by this it's made me sick and they acted fast.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.