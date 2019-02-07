Cori Gauff defeats Venus Williams at Wimbledon

More
The 15-year-old rising star upset the five-time Wimbledon winner in her tournament debut. ABC News' Will Ganss serves up the play-by-play.
1:36 | 07/02/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cori Gauff defeats Venus Williams at Wimbledon

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:36","description":"The 15-year-old rising star upset the five-time Wimbledon winner in her tournament debut. ABC News' Will Ganss serves up the play-by-play.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNN","id":"64080773","title":"Cori Gauff defeats Venus Williams at Wimbledon","url":"/WNN/video/cori-gauff-defeats-venus-williams-wimbledon-64080773"}