Transcript for Coronavirus business closures

From sports to concerts to the theater. Billions of dollars are being lost because of the cancellations as the krona virus spreads. The impact still unclear but one economists is already predicting the US gross domestic product will drop by 4% this quarter. The worst since the Great Recession of 2008 who would deliver unprecedented situation hairs of fluids a situation changing minute by minute. And we will have a blueprint this morning's New York Post declaring the date the sports world stopped. As weeks cancel or suspend upcoming events including the NCAA March Madness. The saint John's Creighton from basketball game in Madison Square Garden stopping at halftime. After the NCAA is announcement. The MBA suspending their season commissioner saying the hiatus will likely last for at least thirty days. The NHL and Major League soccer also suspending their seasons. Major League Baseball canceling spring training and delaying the start of the regular season. Annual revenues for those fleets totaled more than thirty billion dollars. Matt doesn't include the lost revenue for stadium concession stands vendors and broadcasters. Theme parks closing Disney world in Orlando announcing it will close after this weekend. Until at least the end of march. Late night comedy also affected. Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers suspending the production of their shows and on Broadway the show did not go on theaters are closed for at least a month. One producer has 2920. Million dollars invested in his show. And he may lose every didn't act concert giant live nation halting all large scope towards until April. Big name towards impacted include sheer. Billy I list includes balloon. And a possible sign of things to come just outside Manhattan in Jersey City. A 10 PM curfew for borrowers is some restaurants to reduce large crowds. We've been coming for thirty years I've never been in bed by 9 o'clock. And some report information here if you have a ticket to a sporting event or show that's been cancel experts say. Check quick ticket sellers for refund if that doesn't work try your credit card company. Chest and credible there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.