Transcript for Coronavirus consumer impact

This morning a minor positive for consumers as the corner virus spreads. Gas prices are down 15% from last year. The virus is expected to drive them down even further the current national average is 234 gallon. One analyst now predicts prices could fall below two dollars by the end of this month the reason for the decline. Less demand as people stay indoors and an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. The outbreak is forcing the most recognizable companies in America to make changes target is wiping down checkout lanes and touch screens every thirty minutes. And limiting the number of hits advertisers you combine. Duncan has joined Starbucks in banning personal cups McDonald's is cleaning restaurants more frequently its ambassador restaurants like Taco Bell are now using tamper proof packaging. To prevent delivery drivers from taking a taste as shoppers look for disinfectant and other household supplies from shelves are empty. The manager at this new your grocery store says his distributors simply can't meet the demand. There's limits to our second order which would be a very small amount compared to what I could sell it by at a if you're still looking for Clorox wipes they're so available web sites like Wal-Mart and Home Depot and for his sanitize or speak outside the box. Try stores likes these pools and Office Depot. And be where I'm label products one person suffers serious burns after buying on labels sanitize or at a convenience store.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.