Transcript for Coronavirus contradictions

This morning from schools that thing is to address the hot spot area and those particular schools there say that just. A handful of schools beat the schools that we have have closed right now the only place for this is going to be a problem that's not the answer to travel if you're healthy. Young person. That there is no reason. If you wanted to go on a cruise ship to go to crew should know launch crowns in the long trips and a bowl rule. Don't get on a cruise ship to your daily commute I want to assure the public that the subways remains safe. If you can get a right around where out riding the subway do it. Mixed messages about the new corona virus are seemingly everywhere Boston and Dublin are among the city's canceling their upcoming Saint Patrick's Day parades because a virus inserts. If you want to talk about. Large gatherings in a place where you have communities spread I think that's a judgment coal and if someone decides they want to cancel it I wouldn't publicly criticize them. But New York which has more than a 120 cases of the virus in hosts the largest Saint Patrick's Day celebration in the world. Says next week's parade will go on as planned. This spreads like the flu. But. Most people will have it and they get on with their arts. That show must go on mentality comes as New York's governor emphasized Monday how quickly the virus is spread just 35 miles away in Westchester County. There were a number of large gatherings. Several hundred people. And did. Transmitted. Through that congregation. The decision sparking concern that history could repeat itself. During the 1918. Spanish flu epidemic Philadelphia held a parade to help put the war effort. And sparked our health crisis that killed more than 171000. People in the city. That's right. A for Bundy meek has become. Betty media's still experts are assuring communities that right now the average risk is relatively low and lecture already vulnerable. And two other developments overnight organizers of the Coachella music festival are reportedly in talks to postpone the event. In wheel of fortune and jeopardy of actually canceled audience participation. Because of the concern about the virus.

