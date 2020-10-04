Transcript for Coronavirus death toll lags behind the surge

As we head into the Easter holiday weekend hopefully signs are emerging in the fight against the corona virus. New York City is reporting it's a lowest daily number of hospital admissions so far. But amid the cautious optimism. Is a stunning death told more than 161000 Americans have now died 7000 of them Hugh in New York more than 1000 both. New Jersey and Michigan and now state like Texas would just over 200 dads are preparing for a possible surge in cases. Meanwhile a major hot spots in Chicago authorities overnight confirmed a second death among inmates of the Cook County Jail one victim's family is. Now suing but amid the grim news more stories of survival nurses in Miami Dade a cheerful son not. Did this couple who enter the hospital together back on March 25. And left the hospital together just yesterday. Hey feels like this are raising spirits across the country. Until this morning president trumpets assuring Americans the curb could be flattening iron we're at the top of the hill. We sure at the top of the hill and now we're going. Downward in some cases we've already started that presses the message comes as New York State reports a record 799. Corona virus deaths in one day that is so. Shocking and painful and breath KG. I can't I don't even have the words for it. New York's governor says the hospitalization rate is dropping but more people in the hospital since earlier in the outbreak are dying. To the east of New York City on Long Island growing concern this morning with some hospitals described as war zones. Officials say they're a week or two behind York city's curve. And now new questions are being raised about how and when we can ease social distancing. President trump says widespread nationwide testing for the virus will not be necessary something health officials have said is key to reopening the country. You need to know is a nice thing to do yes we're talking about 325. Million people. And that's not gonna happen as you can imagine and no it would never happen within the owner LC there. Many Americans are eager to planned summer vacations doctor every county is cautiously optimistic. We have to be prepared. That when the infection start to rear their heads again that we have been in place a very aggressive. An effective way to identify isolate contact Trace. And big show we don't have those spikes that we see now Soviets do you question is yes. If we do the things that we need to do to prevent the resurgence. Experts say life in America won't return to normal until a vaccine is developed which could be eighteen months away. But now Pfizer says it's working on a promising vaccine record stop the virus from replicating. It could be ready by the end of this year making considerably more progress inside the icu at this Brooklyn hospital there's a hopeful sign for doctors and nurses saving lives by any means necessary. Doctor Paul Saunders is using a rear treatment for younger patients when been a leaders are not enough. The treatment temporarily draws blood out of the body to help oxygenate red blood cells in patients whose lungs aren't functioning. With such limited resources we have to be very careful to you know to as to who we're gonna offer to and making sure those patients are ones that are. Really have a good chance of of a good benefit. Okay. Just before deploying that treatment doctor Saunders received its new welcome. From the hospital staff when he returned to work after beating the corona virus himself you very much harder expect under her. That is the one thing he's wrong about. Well deserved there and meanwhile researchers at Columbia University say they've discovered an ultraviolet light that may kill the corner virus. It could be used in places like airports and schools there waiting for FDA approval.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.