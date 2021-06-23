Transcript for Coronavirus Delta variant spreading quickly in US

Turning now to the pandemic officials say infections from the delta variant of the corona virus are now doubling every 2 weeks of this morning. We're hearing from a nurse in Missouri sounding the alarm for young adults. This morning the highly contagious delta variant spreading faster than America's borders now accounting for 20% of new Coby cases in the US. And doubling every two weeks but don't the bearer unit is currently the greatest threat in the US. To our attempt to eliminate. Covert nineteen the variant now confirmed in nearly every state. And now accounting for nearly half of all infections from Iowa to Colorado. Officials warn younger people could be more vulnerable because only 38% of people between the ages of eighteen and 29 are at least partially vaccinated. A nurse in Springfield Missouri says her hospital beds are filling up with younger unvaccinated patients' who are getting sicker. Quicker. What we're seeing now. Our crew patients. And who are coming in you don't think that they're going to get sick from it who aren't mentally prepared. I'm to make life and death decisions. Judy want to be and stayed AG wants he cure your purse should stop. The Biden administration now concedes it will not meet its goal of getting 70% of American adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4. Saying it will likely take several more weeks. But in Florida pastor Marcel Davis is going door to door urging people to get the shot. A warning courage young people to realize yes wake up. We awoke and build the consequences I've gone to at least. You know two dozen funerals of people who've had Covert but solved and say I've not been that any funerals I was on who died from the vaccine. Meanwhile in Houston a 153 employees at a hospital system. Have now been fired or resign for refusing to get vaccinated a judge dismissed their lawsuit over the hospitals vaccine required.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.