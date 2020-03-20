Transcript for Coronavirus emergency

Overnight the nation's most populated state now on lockdown there's a recognition. Of our interdependence. That requires of this moment that we direct a statewide. Order for people to stay at home. California the world's fifth biggest economy close for business only essential critical infrastructure workers allowed to continue one. In New York City a cry for help as mayor build applause -- on CNN warns the city has two to three weeks before supplies run out at area hospitals. We have been pleading for weeks with the federal government to step then there's a point in the first week. Or second week April what are just gonna literally run out of the things they need to save lives. Federal government's not supposed to be out there buying vast amounts of items and then shipping you know another shipping clerk for the states is supposed to get up. President from pushing back Thursday facing criticism for not using the private sector to produce critical equipment. You enabling this is pro wrestler Chris defense production yesterday. Trigger no because we hope we're gonna need it senate Republicans and the White House introducing dear trillion dollar plan to boost the economy which would include checks and directly to Americans. If you make 75000 dollars or less you get a check for 12100 dollars anyone making up to 99000 dollars will get a smaller check. And families with household incomes under a 198000. Dollars will get up to 500 dollars per child. As for supplies vice president parents claiming a company that makes those vital in 95 masks is ramping up production to 35 million per month. Adding that the government has now identified tens of thousands of into leaders as well. Meanwhile doctor Eddy county who's become the most trusted voice during this crisis on FaceBook last night with an urgent appeal to young people. Pay attention to guidelines about social distancing. His warning coming as we're seeing a rise in the number of young people getting sick. Kenneth outs for say they are Washington thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.