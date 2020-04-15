Transcript for New coronavirus hot spots cause concern

This Maureen corona virus hot spots creating new concerns across the country. Everyone of these numbers since there. Person it's one of our neighbors it's one of our friends Louisiana reporting its deadliest day yet the death told there rising above 1000. In Denver authorities are bracing themselves for a spike in cases rushing to build a field hospital to a comedy a potential brass in patients to and a line. Meanwhile states that have resisted stay at home mortars now facing new outbreaks South Dakota and now home to one of the big it's rotavirus clusters in the country. After nearly 450 workers at a pork processing plant in Sioux Falls tested positive. The mayor asking the State's governor to take action were growing increasingly concerned about. The need to mitigate that spike before. It overwhelms our hospitals in Iowa at least a 152. Cases are confirmed in the Wii's at county. The county this state without a single hospital that outbreak now tied to a Tyson meat processing plant and Jessica. Health care workers like these nurse and Pennsylvania are overwhelmed battling exhaustion after sixteen hours shifts. I don't let my I'd like could be yet. And I woke up thirty hours later well. Others like these doctored New York City are heading back to work after finding the virus themselves. That he. Their lives at risk once again despite not knowing if there are fully immune that something to be effectively. I think we're pretty accurate but in this struggle there is hope it's 97 year old in Florida who beat the virus. It man died. Do what you have to do. Employees for Major League Baseball teens are taking part in a large type content study. Contestant to 101000 people are careening teeny tiny items. This should give researchers a greater sense of how widespread irises across major cities in the US and it motor. I think you.

