-
Now Playing: Latest coronavirus testing and screening measures
-
Now Playing: Communities around the world prepare for coronavirus outbreak
-
Now Playing: New information on finding a coronavirus treatment
-
Now Playing: The coronavirus impact across the world
-
Now Playing: Canada says it will stop paying for Harry and Meghan’s security
-
Now Playing: Polar bear cub takes first steps outdoors
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Hot List: Michael Strahan shows off vocal skills, sings ‘Shallow’ on Tik Tok
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Feb. 27, 2020
-
Now Playing: ABC News All Access: Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
-
Now Playing: Countries across the world take precautions as coronavirus spreads
-
Now Playing: Case of ‘community spread’ of coronavirus in US raises concerns
-
Now Playing: Iraqi government fighting spread of coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Prague Zoo celebrates arrival of mantled guereza
-
Now Playing: Alexey Molchanov breaks world free-diving record
-
Now Playing: Violence in India, floods in UK, comforting a koala: World in Photos Feb. 27
-
Now Playing: CDC confirms patient with coronavirus in California
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Feb. 26, 2020
-
Now Playing: Wolf pack wanders close to family cabin
-
Now Playing: Trump to address US about coronavirus crisis
-
Now Playing: Flight attendant tests positive for coronavirus