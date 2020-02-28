Transcript for The coronavirus impact across the world

We're back what more on the corona virus emergency in the growing impact around the world. Here at home many people are wondering if they should cancel travel plans if any are hoping warmer weather will stop the outbreak meanwhile overseas sporting events are empty even the massively popular boy band BTS. It's no canceling concerts. The. At a pro soccer match overnight in Milan Italy and to McKie distrust. The players' voices clearly heard on the field. If the 80000 seat stadium with empty. You'll bears no reporters allowed as Italy tries to contain the spread of the krona virus in China the outbreaks epicenter more than 20000 music events. Have been canceled. It overnight in South Korea the boy band BTS canceling concerts in Seoul scheduled for April. Global tourism is bracing for major slowdown. With airlines offering more waivers for flights to hot spots travel experts say refund policies for airlines will likely change as the virus spreads. But options for most lawyers will be limited if he simply being worried about the virus is not enough to get your refund. Even if you have travel insurance. It's the notion that I'm afraid to go on my trip. That's not something that's insurer ball and travel insurance doesn't cover that. When tipper travelers refusing to lose the entire cost of the flight. Reschedule your trip and paid to change fee instead you could also pay for premium insurance plans. It's such generally sold is in optional operate. And it allows you to cancel for quite frankly any reason many travelers are hoping warmer weather this spring will stop the virus but experts insist that's not a certainty they say scientists still have a lot more to learn about this virus and how spread. Before they can make a prediction about the rule temperature may play stompie net. Health experts say they're getting a lot of questions about imported goods and packages from China the CDC says there's a very low risk of the virus spreading throughout packets ship over a period of days.

