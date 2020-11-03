Transcript for Coronavirus outbreak forces event cancellations

Coachella. You still look like this in April's past. No not this year could tell us organizers. Announcing the music festival which draws a quarter million people to Indio California every year. Won't be an April at all. In the wake of the corona virus outbreak the show which was set to welcome major stars like frank ocean Travis Scott and Lun a Delray. Officially postponed to October. Its sister country music festival stage coach also pushed back to a later date in the fall. This following the cancellation of the SXSW. Festival in Austin, Texas just last week other major entertainment events shutting down amid growing health concerns. Group called canceling drag on in a laid this year completely. Not saying goodbye forever but for now. Staying away and across the pond Madonna canceling her last two shows in Paris and pensive tonics canceling the entirety of their European tour. They love you very much and we're so so sorry we can't be there but I really do hope that everyone stays say if there aren't thieves themselves and farms back stateside major broadly shows facing the music to. The book of Mormon To Kill a Mockingbird and others. Slashing prices to a quarter what they usually cost as theaters prepare for empty seats and TV shows like live with Kelly Ryan the view and GMA. Have stopped filming with studio audiences. Spokesperson saying in a statement. Given the current developing situation in New York City we've made the decision to suspend live audiences from attending our news broadcasts and talk shows. One iota of the company that handles ticketing for their shows has been in touch the ticket holders. As far as could tell it goes organizers will advise those ticket holders who are unable to attend those postpone shows in October how to get them. This coming Friday. This is small just so incredible and when it comes to seek the obviously the crosses that need to be taken. She worried about the economy as well but you worry about obviously helped it anymore so what we kept our live audience. There you are three.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.