Transcript for Coronavirus testing delays

This morning a plea from Dr. is as they face a surge in potential corona virus cases we really have to opt. Our level of testing we are certainly worried about having enough caskets. We don't know we erred he has that's of a problem that's a failure and testing. Health officials across the country reporting a shortage of task despite promises from the federal government. Over a million tests are out. Thanks to diligent work CBC's Jim just. What people think is best thinking and test now states are claiming those promises were anti we were promise. That task would be available a million of them by the end of the week. They are still nowhere to be found. Meanwhile new concerns that even if labs do have the task they don't necessarily have the proper materials to prepare the samples. The test kits. Don't include all the components. To test. That's the disconnect. According to the CDC the test is a simple no swamp that has already been done on nearly 7000 people and that number is expected to jump. To nearly half a million this week. Availability of testing in the last two days to question lab core is finally Guinness brewing company called the doctor's office. So the you don't just walk right in follow their infection control procedures for doing that. And then they will be side working with you whether a test is appropriate to be done. Still doctors say they're faced with yet another complication. Restrictive guidelines on most eligible for testing. The CDC advises that only a small group of people should be tested. People web more severe symptoms like fever and difficulty breathing those who have come in a close contact with someone who has the virus. And those who traveled to an affected area. Those narrow guidelines potentially leaving thousands of sick people are diagnosed. A major concern according to the man who headed up the a bowler response during the Obama administration. There is simply no reason. None why the United States lags behind nations like South Korea and Singapore in protecting its people. And later this morning health secretary Alexei czar. We're real Good Morning America answering questions about the virus response here in the US.

