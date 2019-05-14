Transcript for Couple awarded $2 billion in weed-killer cancer claim

One out to a stunning verdict. Against the company behind a popular gardening products. A jury has awarded billions of dollars a couple who say the weed killer round up gave them cancer now the company behind the chemical faces thousands of other lawsuits. This morning a bombshell verdict against chemical giant Monsanto a jury in California ordered the maker of roundup to pay Alberta an album pill the odd two billion dollars. And refining to weed killer caused their cancers. The -- on say they use roundup in their yards for decades. Nobody ever told it was dangerous. This all the ads on TV. They thought they could trust the company they were wrong a bird of tow yard says she and her husband have been battling cancer for nine years. We wish spent months on both have warned us. Ahead of time. About the dangers of using them something. In this that was something but let their label that says danger make this. It's all martyrs were never warmed to Wear protective gloves what to Wear protective. Suit they simply Alberto wore shorts because she saw the man in the caveat Wear shorts. This is the largest of three verdicts against Monsanto and its owner beer AG in less than a year. The juries found the active ingredient in roundup rifle say it likely calls non hodgkin's lymphoma. Monsanto has said its lead health regulators agree that the products can be used safely and that carpal citizen are carcinogenic. And just last month the EPA's ago rifle said poses no risk to public health order for the coal yards claims the EPA hit the truth. Saying the agency has blood on its hands. We are continue to get large verdicts and make large statements and hopefully that will wake them up. But at the EPA won't wake up in congress needs to take action legislative action to make real thing. Borders for the couple are also warning Monsanto saying the process of holding the company accountable is just beginning this is going to continue. Until Monsanto and now they are takes responsibility. For product people are done people are getting sick. Bears says it will appeal the decision a judge has lowered jury awards like this before. Meanwhile the next trial is scheduled in Missouri which will be the first time a jury outside California we'll hear a case involving roundup.

