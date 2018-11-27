A court filing says Manafort lied to the FBI and violated his plea deal

Special counsel Robert Mueller's accusation could potentially expose the former Trump campaign chairman to a longer prison sentence and more criminal charges. ABC News' Kendis Gibson reports.
2:09 | 11/27/18

