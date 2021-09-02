Transcript for COVID cases drop, but is this the calm before the storm?

This morning more states are easing program restrictions but experts warn now with not the time for complacency I certainly wouldn't colony calm look quite a storm I think we're in the store in New York City indoor dining will resume Friday two days earlier than expected. The move allowing restaurants that serve inside for Valentine's Day weekend. At twenty par percent capacity. They've made the point that they'd like to open. A couple of days earlier and that's a reasonable request the city's C still list indoor dining among the highest risk activities. But while the number of Corbett cases and hospitalizations are steadily dropping doctors say the threat is still very real as more contagious strains of the virus take cold. New York he's been trending in the right direction or at least three weeks now it's aggregates. I'm not said it indoor dining it's a pretty high risk activity and opening up shortly or a busy day like Valentine's Day does seem pretty aggressive and even now. New concerns about Super Bowl party over the weekend in Tampa -- air show crowds of mostly mask with fans. And packed sports bars during the Buccaneers big win Tampa's mayor defended the gatherings I'm. Proud to say that the majority of individuals that ice solve. Out and about enjoying the festivities associated with a Super Bowl were complying the media can always find examples. Of bad behavior. Meanwhile in Washington House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a moment of silence for Texas congressman Ron right. Who's now the first city member of congress to die after contracting cove it. And in the race to back to made Americans major pharmacy chains are rolling out their programs this week. Walgreens begins a septa and appointments today CBS on Thursday. At this drive through vaccination site in Detroit workers are battling the bitter cold. Massive heaters are keeping them warm its sub zero temperatures as people line up in their cars for the shot. Poll we got on live actually took a break earlier treat certain Addison the wishbone. And the bite administration is considering a rule that would require a negative covic test for domestic air travel. Opponents argue people could still take trains buses or cars between state.

